SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a 10-year-old boy who was believed that have run away was found safe and returned home on Wednesday night.

The department previously said it was searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on East Lacrosse Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and that the behavior was strange for the child. The department also said all friends and family didn't know of his whereabouts.

SPD announced at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night that the boy had been found safe and was returned home.

