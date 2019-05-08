SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane Mayor David Condon directed that the U.S. and Washington state flags at City facilities be lowered to half-staff to honor victims who lost their lives during the shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Condon ordered flags be lowered following a declaration from President Donald Trump. The flags will remain lowered until sundown on Aug. 8.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join as well.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedies in El Paso and Dayton,” Condon said. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in these senseless attacks.”

The shooting in an El Paso Walmart on Saturday took the live of at least 22 people and injured dozens of others. Less than 24 hours later, another mass shooting took place at a historic district in Dayton, Ohio, claiming the lives of nine victims, and injuring another 27 people.

The El Paso gunman was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Local and federal agencies are investigating the incident as a domestic terrorist attack and considering federal hate crime charges after the shooter published an anti-immigrant manifesto online.

The gunman in the Dayton shooting was killed by police, who arrived within 30 seconds of receiving reports.

