Spokane man sustains head injury after being hit by vehicle on the South Hill

The man is in stable condition

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elderly man sustained "an apparent head injury" on Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle at South Regal Street and East 53rd Avenue in Spokane.

Spokane police officers responded to the collision at about 8:25 a.m. and found an elderly man with "an apparent head injury" lying in the road, according to Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, O'Brien said, adding that impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the collision.