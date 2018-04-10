SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man’s heartfelt and unusual post about the loss of his most prized possession is gaining attention online.

It's been about a week since Keenen Waggy saw 1-year-old Lola and shared the post. He's been thinking a lot about her hoping she'll return home safe.

"She is wearing a necklace with the number MLHJC611XH5207920. She can't scream. I think they have removed her voice box by now. She was last seen wearing a bright highlighter yellow sundress with black accessories. She's super nice and will let you walk straight up to her without fear. If you see her offer chicken nuggets and I'm sure she will roll right up to you with ease. Please people help me find my 230-pound baby," Waggy said.

Lola is a highlighter yellow 2017 Honda Grom. Waggy said she’s a part of the family.

“I take it camping all the time. I ride it through the mountains, long road trips," Waggy explained.

He's traveled with Lola to Coeur d'Alene, Wenatchee and Seattle. But right now, he's hoping she's somewhere in Spokane.

"I've scoured countless neighborhoods, but now I believe it's in the Rogers area--between Rogers and the Maverick over on Francis," he said.

He's been able to get closer to finding Lola with help from social media. Keenen said it's all thanks to his creative post.

"It's been super helpful. People have been telling me where they've seen it last, where it's been showing up. They guy is out riding it around. So, it's been super helpful," he said.

The post about his missing 1-year-old baby girl has been shared about 400 times.

"Opportunity to use some creative writing and get it known and catchy so people would see it and share it because it was funny as well as it's someone's stolen stuff," he said.

He's also made a report with Spokane police, hoping with their help and social media his baby girl will turn up soon.

© 2018 KREM