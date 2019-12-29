SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Spokane man died after he lost control of his car and crashed on Highway 206 near Greenbluff Saturday night.

The driver was headed west on Highway 206 near Kellogg Rd. Saturday around midnight, according to Washington State Patrol. He was driving too fast for conditions and lost control of his car, WSP said.

The driver’s car went off the roadway and hit multiple trees before rolling into a creek, and resting on its top, according to WSP. Authorities took brought him to Sacred Heart, but he died at the hospital, WSP said.

WSP has not identified the man. We will update this story when they have notified the driver’s family and release a name.

