SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane Mayor David Condon directed that all U.S. and Washington state flags at all city facilities be lowered to half-staff to honor victims of The Tree of Life Synagogue shooting Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre was released from a hospital and turned over to federal authorities for a court appearance Monday on charges he killed 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The City of Spokane’s directive follows a declaration by President Donald Trump.

“The Spokane community joins the country in mourning the 11 people who lost their lives in this devastating tragedy, said Condon. “We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims’ families and friends, the City of Pittsburgh and the Jewish community.”

Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

