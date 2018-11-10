SPOKANE, Wash — The popular travel site, TripAdvisor, has created a list of the 25 best family getaway weekends in the U.S., and Spokane made the cut.

The list is organized by region in the country: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Northwest and Southwest.

The Northwest category included Spokane; West Yellowstone, Montana; McCall Idaho; Florence, Oregon and Seward, Alaska.

The article pointed out Spokane’s urban atmosphere and highlighted the attractions geared towards kids saying, “Take a ride with the family in the SkyRide for stunning views of Spokane Falls, or slide down the gigantic Radio Flyer Red Wagon at Riverfront Park. Nearby is the Mobius Children’s Museum, perfect for kids aged eight and under to explore and get creative. Spokane’s outdoor adventure and range of fun for everyone make it one of the best family weekend getaways you can take.”

The list also mentioned some bigger cities such as: Albuquerque, Boston, Anaheim and Washington D.C.

