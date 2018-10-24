SPOKANE, Wash. — TripAdvisor ranked Spokane as one of the seven rising U.S. cities that should be on your 2019 travel bucket list.

The article was just published this week and says as 2018 winds down, next year's vacation planning is already underway.

For Spokane, the website describes it as a mixture of urban chic and outdoor adventures.

From live music, to the stunning views, TripAdvisor says Spokane has something for everyone.

Something else notable, the site says the SkyRide, is rated as one of the world's best gondolas!

Some other cities on the list, Tucson, Chattanooga, and Richmond, Virginia.

