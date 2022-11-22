'It's hard not to feel angry': Spokane LGBTQIA+ community leader reacts to Colorado Springs shooting

Spokane Pride President Esteban Herevia said the tragedy in Colorado Springs brought up many questions, including why incidents like this continue to happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Pride President Esteban Herevia shared his reactions after the weekend shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub over the weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., that left five people dead.

Spokane Pride is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote and empower diversity for Spokane's LGBTQIA+ population. Herevia said LGBTQIA+ bars are a fun place for the community and a place where folks can be themselves, and nobody is going to judge them.

"When we consider a bar, like the Q Bar in Colorado Springs, we all have this element of being spaces where folks can come together where they normally couldn't come together," Herevia said. "And I think you can feel that as soon as you walk through the doors."

He said the tragedy over the weekend brought up a familiar question in the community: why do incidents like this keep happening?

"It's hard not to feel angry," Herevia said. "There is a feeling of, like, why does this keep happening to us? And how we can get to a point where folks understand that we are their neighbors, we're normal people just like them?"

Herevia, who was a victim of the violence against the LGBTQIA+ community, said the challenge doubles when you are a person of color and also gay.

"So moving between spaces can be tough or difficult for some folks," Herevia said. "There's always a looming threat."

Herevia said his group is doing everything it can to make sure that the LGBTQIA+ community feels and is safe.

"Coming to places like nYne, we hope that folks know that this still is a place where you can be your full self, and we're gonna celebrate you no matter who you are," Herevia said.

Herevia said this is not the first time an LGBTQIA+ nightclub has been the target of a mass shooting. Another similar case against the community happened in 2016, inside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded. This is the second deadliest mass shooting in American history and the deadliest incident in the history of violence against LGBTQIA+ people in the U.S.

"Our love is what's going to change our acceptance, our ability to remain true to ourselves and to have spaces that celebrate our fullness like this. We have to stay committed to that. And we are committed to that," Herevia said.

Spokane Pride organized a vigil in Riverfront Park on Sunday to honor the lives of those lost at the LGBTQIA+ Club, Club Q, in Colorado Springs, where many members from the community attend.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.