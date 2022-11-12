Spokane street leaf pickup begins Sunday

The leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Is your street plagued by a blanket of leaves? The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division is getting ready to get rid of them.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 13, city crews are picking up leaves on city streets.

According to the City of Spokane website, the leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas. City officials are asking residents to remove their cars from the streets to help crews pick up the leaves.

The city's leaf pickup service is intended only to remove leaves that fall naturally into the streets. They're asking residents not to put leaves from their yards into the street. Instead, people can bring them to the Refuse Department for a small fee.

Residents can take a look at the online neighborhood leaf pickup map that's available here for work updates. The following map shows some progress in those areas:

The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes fallen leaves from the streets to prevent hazardous conditions. The dates for leaf pickup vary each season depending on when the majority of the tree leaves have fallen.

There are three different types of leaf pickup crews:

Hand Pick Crew: In the areas with light leaf fall, small two-man crews with dump trucks drive through areas and pickup the leaves with hand tools. A sweeper does not accompany this crew. The small amounts of leaves that are left are cleaned up in the spring with the city's residential sweeping. This operation may take place from 10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Day work may occur if crews are available.)

In the areas with light leaf fall, small two-man crews with dump trucks drive through areas and pickup the leaves with hand tools. A sweeper does not accompany this crew. The small amounts of leaves that are left are cleaned up in the spring with the city's residential sweeping. This operation may take place from 10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Day work may occur if crews are available.) Loadal Crew: In smaller areas with heavy leaf fall, a crew with two 10-wheel dump trucks with front-end scoops is used. These trucks need room to operate, so please have vehicles away from the leaves. This operation also doesn't use street sweepers. This operation takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In smaller areas with heavy leaf fall, a crew with two 10-wheel dump trucks with front-end scoops is used. These trucks need room to operate, so please have vehicles away from the leaves. This operation also doesn't use street sweepers. This operation takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Packer Crew: In larger areas with heavy leaf fall, a large crew with rubber-bladed tractors pushes the leaves down the gutter to a loader, which pushes the leaves into a garbage packer to be hauled off. When weather conditions allow, crews flush and sweep behind this operation. The sweepers and flushers can be days behind due to weather or other unforeseen conditions. This operation continues until the snow begins to fall. Work will continue between snowfalls, if possible. This operation may take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.