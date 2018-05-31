SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Washington state representative from Spokane has pleaded guilty to reckless driving, stemming from a DUI ticket in February.

Authorities said Representative Tim Ormsby lost control of his vehicle and rolled it into a neighbor's yard near Olympia.

Tests show his blood-alcohol content was between .11 and .09.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he received a fine of nearly $950, two years of supervision and he must meet with victims of DUI cases.

Ormsby has worked in the state Legislature since 2003. He currently serves as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which writes the House version of the state’s operating budget.

