Spokane International Airport conducting simulated emergency exercise on Wednesday

The full-scale emergency exercise will be taking place from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 22.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane International Airport (GEG) will be having a full-scale emergency exercise on Wednesday.

The simulated exercise aims to provide the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department and other first responders with the opportunity to practice the Emergency Response Plan and protocols. The exercise will be taking place from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 22.

During the simulated event, some people from the community will volunteer to be the “victims” to provide first responders with different simulated injuries or conditions.

The exercise will be held on the ramp area near the USPS’ Regional Processing and Distribution Center, which is located on the east side of the airfield at Spokane International Airport. The location is accessed via Interstate 90’s Exit 276.

The Spokane International Airport hosts the exercise once every three years, as it is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to stage a full-scale exercise that practices the Emergency Response Plan.

