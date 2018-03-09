SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians are hoping to pack the Avista Stadium for the last regular season game on Monday night.

After winning Sunday’s game, the team will head to the playoffs.

The team’s vice president Otto Klein said the Spokane community has been a great one for the team to be a part of.

“People are coming out like they’ve never come out before, and we’re on our way to 200,000 fans, which has been our goal the whole year, and we’re hoping to make that happen,” Klein said.

He said the team has been proud to be a part of the Spokane community and appreciates its support

“We encourage people to come out for the final games of the season and help us set an attendance record,” he added.

Klein said there has been an average of about five thousand people attending each game. This is the third consecutive year the fans have set an attendance record.

Monday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Indian’s final fireworks show of the year.

The first two playoff games will be at the Avista Stadium on Thursday and Friday. Tickets for those games are on sale now.

