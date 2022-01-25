Spokane Indians hiring for game season job positions

More than 20 different job positions are open, and the last day to apply is Friday, Feb. 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians announced they are hiring for game day positions to work at Avista Stadium for the 2022 sports game season.

The team has a variety of opening positions with over half being in concessions and for ages starting at 16 years old.

Employee benefits in these positions include complimentary tickets for family and friends, team store discounts, free Indians team gear, and professional development opportunities.

According to the Spokane Indians website, all gameday positions begin at $14.50 per hour, and the last day to submit your application is Friday, Feb. 4. Work positions start either April 8 or June 21 based on your availability.

Some of the opening positions available included the following:



Clubhouse Assistant

Concessions Cashier

Concessions Runner

Concessions Stocker

Food Prep

Grounds Crew

Kids Zone Team member

Mascot

Security

Team Store Cashier

Ticket Taker