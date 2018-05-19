SPOKANE, Wash. -- Some of the strongest people in the world are in Spokane this weekend, competing in the USA Power Lifting National Championships at Hotel RL.

On Friday afternoon, women of all ages squatted hundreds of pounds. Power lifting comprises three lifts, the squat, bench press and dead lift.

“I think it's extremely empowering. Just in the six years that I have been involved in it I have seen the women's side of the sport grow exponentially. It eliminated a lot of the social pressures to look a certain way and you can be physically as strong as possible,” World Champion Natalie Hanson said.

People from 14 to over 70-years-old are competing this weekend. The winners will get the chance to compete in Sweden.

