SPOKANE, Wash. — Organizers have big hopes for Spokane’s 2019 Women’s March on Saturday.

Spokane's first Women's March was in 2017. Some said they were surprised by the turnout after thousands ended up demonstrating.

Despite the huge turnout in 2017, the 2018 march almost did not happen. It was unexpectedly cancelled, but a local activist resurrected the march.

Cynthia Hamilton and her small team pulled it together in less than a month.



“Last year, I had 23 days to put it all together so that was kind of shocking,” Hamilton laughed.

Hamilton paid for much of it with her own money at the time. But the community ended up helping out with donations.

This year, organizers said they had a lot more help and more experience.

“The first march we had a rally that had way too many speakers and went on for too long and the second march there was time afterwards that we learned from,” Women’s March Organizer Meridith Molter said.

Organizers brought together people who planned the 2017 march and those who planned the 2018 march. They reached out to younger women for their input as well.

And all this work is well worth it to these women who encourage people to get involved with activism.

“If people want change, if they don't like what they see in our government or in their local governments, they'll show up and meet the people who also showed up and make the changes we need to make,” Molter said.

“Just go listen, find out where you fit in and then put a smile on and say ‘I am here to help, what can I do?’” Hamilton said.

Organizers are still looking for donations to help support the event. Information is available on the event Facebook page.

