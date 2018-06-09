Many students in the Inland Northwest have gone back to school over the last few weeks with goals.

Some students want better grades this year, while other students may be hoping to make the football team.

One high school student started this school year with a plan and passion to help others.

Josh Hechtman is a junior at Lewis and Clark High School.

Over the summer, he applied for a grant that would help fund a club he plans to start called "Reproduce 81."

The idea is to collect food that would normally go to waste after lunch and donate that food to a pantry inside his school that will provide kids in need with food to eat at home.

"Growing up in Spokane Public Schools, I've noticed all the waste that goes on, just like students throwing away -- I've just casually thrown away a granola bar, my friends do it too," Hechtman said. "I just see it all the time, so I figured we could probably do something. If another student has a passion about something then they can use that passion to start something that can benefit the community."

"Every kid should have the right to be able to have good nutritional food that they should be able to take home on weekends and just eat a healthy meal," he continued.

Hechtman said somewhere around 15 students have shown interest in becoming members and volunteers.

Right now he is hoping to spread the word so he can get as much volunteers as possible to help.

He said his passion for food began after his mom broke her neck. He started cooking for his family to provide meals.

Hechtman said he is getting the grant money he needs and plans to launch the club in late September or early October.

Right now he is waiting for the money to come through so he can buy bins.

He said his biggest hope for the club is that it will stop food waste in his school so people who need food can also eat at home.

