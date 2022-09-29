Police: Officers conducting a search warrant at Spokane Hells Angels Clubhouse

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) served a search warrant at the Hells Angels Clubhouse located at the 1300 block of East Sprague on Thursday morning.
According to Cpl. Nick Briggs with SPD, the search warrant is part of a joint investigation with SPD and federal investigators. No one was injured during the raid.
The search warrant is currently sealed and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Sprague Avenue is currently closed for several blocks starting at Perry Street, but there is not a big impact to the people driving in that area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
