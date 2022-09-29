Police: Officers conducting a search warrant at Spokane Hells Angels Clubhouse

According to Cpl. Nick Briggs, the search warrant is part of a joint investigation with SPD and federal investigators. No one was injured during the raid.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) served a search warrant at the Hells Angels Clubhouse located at the 1300 block of East Sprague on Thursday morning.

According to Cpl. Nick Briggs with SPD, the search warrant is part of a joint investigation with SPD and federal investigators. No one was injured during the raid.

The search warrant is currently sealed and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

#BREAKING Swat raid on East Sprague. I’ve heard it’s ended but road is still closed. We’ll update more information as we get it @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/gpacLNaxKJ — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) September 29, 2022

Sprague Avenue is currently closed for several blocks starting at Perry Street, but there is not a big impact to the people driving in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

