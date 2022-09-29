x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Spokane County

Police: Officers conducting a search warrant at Spokane Hells Angels Clubhouse

According to Cpl. Nick Briggs, the search warrant is part of a joint investigation with SPD and federal investigators. No one was injured during the raid.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) served a search warrant at the Hells Angels Clubhouse located at the 1300 block of East Sprague on Thursday morning.

According to Cpl. Nick Briggs with SPD, the search warrant is part of a joint investigation with SPD and federal investigators. No one was injured during the raid. 

The search warrant is currently sealed and more information is expected to be released in the coming days. 

Sprague Avenue is currently closed for several blocks starting at Perry Street, but there is not a big impact to the people driving in that area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, SPD and non-profits preparing to clear out I-90 homeless camp

Before You Leave, Check This Out