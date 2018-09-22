SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents laced up their walking shoes and hit WSU Spokane’s campus on Saturday to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke, the leading causes of death nationally.

The American Heart Association and Providence Health Care organized the walk as part of AHA’s annual fundraiser. The funds raised through donations support research, education and community programs to improve patient care and overall community health.

The event featured a 5k untimed walk route as well as a “Miracle Mile” route designed for survivors of heart disease and stroke. Participants also enjoyed a health and wellness expo, a kid’s zone, recognition of survivors and a stage program with guest speakers.

WSU Spokane campus hosting the American Heart Association Heart Walk with partners @providence_phc and @MultiCareINW. Great cause and a lot of fun. Oh yeah, @WSUPharmacy students here to serve. pic.twitter.com/9Jcw8mXAvv — Daryll DeWald (@WSUS_Chancellor) September 22, 2018

If you would like to help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, donate at SpokaneHeartWalk.org. To learn more about AHA’s mission, visit heart.org or call the Spokane office at (509)818-3200.

