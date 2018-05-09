Spokane has the second fastest commute of cities throughout Washington, according to new rankings from a real estate website.

HomeArea.com says the average commute time in Spokane is 21.4. Bellingham, Washington, has the fastest commute, with an average of 19.9 minutes.

This is the first time Spokane has made the real estate website’s list.

The numbers come from Census Bureau data for all cities in Washington with a population of 60,000 people or more and sufficient data to estimate the travel time to work. Washington’s average commute time from the latest estimates is 27.8 and has risen 2.8 percent, according to the website.

Seattle ranked No. 5 on the list. This may surprise some people who know Seattle for its traffic jams but the Census data includes bike riding, walking and forms of public transportation in its calculations.

