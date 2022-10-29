Downtown Spokane sculpture vandalized

The sculpture, created by Harold Balazs, is located by the corner of Howard and Main in downtown Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One of downtown Spokane's sculptures was vandalized this week.

Spokane Arts executive director Melissa Huggins confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday the giant copper sculpture was vandalized.

The sculpture is located by the corner of Howard and Main in downtown Spokane.

On her post, Huggins said the sculpture is privately owned by an adjacent property and they've asked Spokane Arts to help with moving and repairing the sculpture.

"We're on it," said Huggins.

Hi, getting lots of texts about this, so: one of the Harold Balazs sculptures downtown on Howard was vandalized. It's privately owned (by adjacent property) and they've asked @SpokaneArts to help get it moved & repaired. We're on it. — Melissa Huggins (@MHuggins99) October 28, 2022

The sculpture is one of Harold Balazs, a renowned and adored Spokane figure who is also recognizable throughout Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Montana, according to a journal from the Spokane Historical.

Locally, Balazs’ most recognized sculpture is the Centennial Sculpture, a stainless steel sculpture floating in the Spokane River. That sculpture was made back in 1978.

As of Friday, Spokane Police said they hadn't received any reports regarding the sculpture.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.