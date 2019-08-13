SPOKANE, Wash. — Sharp Shooting Indoor Range and Gun Shop in Spokane is offering a "Firearms Ownership and You" class this Wednesday, but it won't be a firearms safety class and will instead focus on gun ownership.

To be clear, this is not a firearms safety class that is now required through initiative 16-39. Store Manager Jeremy Ball says the class is structured as a discussion and presentation.

It will be co-taught by a Spokane County Prosecutor, Spokane County Judge and firearms instructor, Ball said. They'll go over the legal aspects of owning and using a firearm for personal defense in Washington state, he said.

Ball said this is a unique opportunity to get a better understanding of the state's laws from experts who work with them regularly.

"Very rarely do you get the opportunity to get a prosecutor in and a judge in the same room that you can bounce questions off of and hypotheticals off of. So this is a really great opportunity for all gun owners," Ball said. "That's really what the point of the class is; to challenge different ideas and come up with something where everyone feels like they got a lot out of it, but also have a better understanding of firearms regulations as it pertains to us as citizens in Washington state"

The class will also offer chances to ask questions about Initiative 1639, self-defense and use of force in Washington state.

The class runs about two hours, and you can sign up on Sharp Shooting's website.

