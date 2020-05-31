SPOKANE, Wash. — This article will be updated continuously throughout the protest.

3:00 p.m.



Protesters have arrived at the Spokane courthouse where a rally is now being held.

KREM 2 journalists in attendance estimate there are thousands of protesters in attendance.

Over the course of the route, protesters took over Broadway and the Monroe street bridge.

2:30

Demonstrators are now arriving at the Spokane courthouse chanting "I can't breathe" along the march route. There are an estimated 4 thousand participants marching today.

Others are Marching across the Monroe Street bridge, according to KREM 2's Brandon Jones.

SWAT vehicles are parked nearby on Broadway and Adams, according to a KREM 2's Taylor Viydo.



Officers have begun to prepare for the arrival of protesters at the Spokane jail and courthouse, cordoning off sections with crime tape.

2:00 p.m.

A protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, is underway in Spokane.

Protesters have gathered at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront park. According to the protest Facebook page, there will be a march and parade of cars down to the Spokane County jail/courthouse.

Protests were already gathered at the Big Red Wagon hours before it was scheduled to start. Protesters could be heard chanting "say his name," "George Floyd," "hands up," "don't shoot," and "I can't breathe."

"George Floyd was killed before our eyes — and we have every reason to be angry, to cry out for justice, to say never again," organizers wrote on Facebook.

Protests over Floyd's death have sprouted up across the nation, with some turning destructive. In Seattle, protests turned violent, crowds took over Interstate 5, and at least at least 55 people were arrested for assault, looting, destruction and arson downtown, according to the Seattle Police Chief.

