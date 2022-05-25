Spokane Mayor orders flags to be lowered to honor victims of Texas school shooting

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Texas,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28, to remember the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Uvalde elementary school and killed at least 19 children and two adults, officials said. The gunman was killed by law enforcement, and the names and ages of the victims have not been released, but some family members have identified some of their loved ones.

Woodward's request aims to coincide with President Joe Biden Tuesday's order that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Texas,” Woodward said in a statement. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives in this senseless act of violence. We owe it to our youth to do a better job protecting them, particularly in places of learning.”

Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Saturday, May 28. Other government entities, citizens and Spokane businesses are encouraged to join this recognition and lower their flags to half-staff.