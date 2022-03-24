'A legacy as a leader and a woman': Spokane flags at half-staff for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

All flags at Spokane City facilities are lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, March 27, to honor her life and legacy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City flags will be lowered to half-staff until Sunday to honor the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State, passed away of cancer on Wednesday at 84 years old.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. She had previously been Clinton's ambassador to the United Nations.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government. She remained outspoken in politics after the Clinton administration and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

“Secretary Albright was a great example to women that we can achieve amazing things no matter how high we set the bar for ourselves,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement. “She proudly served the United States as a diplomat and the first female secretary of state, and in doing so left a legacy as a leader and a woman."

Woodward has directed that all flags at Spokane City facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, March 27. The direction comes to coincide with President Joseph R. Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered in remembrance of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

"We are greatly saddened by her death and find it only fitting that her passing will be forever associated with the Women’s History Month celebration," Woodward said in a statement. "Please join us in honoring her life and accomplishments by lowering the flag outside of your home or business.”