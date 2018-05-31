SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Facilities District is moving forward with plans for the proposed Spokane Sportsplex located next to the Spokane Arena.

The $42 million project just got approval from a state project review committee.

The 180,000 square foot venue will allow Spokane to host regional and national athletic and recreational events.

The multi-purpose field house will feature 10 basketball courts, 21 wrestling mats, 17 volleyball courts, and a six-lane hydraulic banked indoor track, which is a fancy way of saying the track corners can be lifted. It will be one of only nine tracks like it in the United States.

SPORTSPLEX PLANS

The Icehouse, located on the east side of the field house, will feature NHL-sized ice sheet. Concept designs from the Spokane Public Facilities District shows the venue will also have space of outdoor and indoor dining.

The project proposal said most of the project will be funded through the sale of $25 million in bonds overseen by the facilities district and Spokane County.

Construction is expected to start in March 2019 and see completion on September 2020.

