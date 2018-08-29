Spokane Education Association leaders said they reached a tentative contract agreement with Spokane Public Schools Tuesday night.

Officials made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday night.

Teachers in the Mead school district were approved about a 16 percent salary increase. With the salary increase approved for Mead teacher, the union hoped that would help their efforts at getting their own salary increase.

The union was under a contract that would not have expired until Aug. 31, 2019. The school districts agreed to reopen the contract to specifically address language about teacher salaries. It is because the current salary language is no longer relevant due to legislative impacts.

Spokane Public Schools released a statement right after the announcement saying,

“Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane Education Association reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday evening. The agreement includes an important investment in the School District’s teaching and support staff to attract and retain the best employees.

The bargaining process took longer this year, given the new and complex state funding formula for staff compensation and the number of certificated and support staff bargaining groups represented by the Education Association.”

