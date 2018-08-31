SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Spokane Education Association voted Thursday night to approve a contract proposal from the Spokane Public Schools that would increase salaries for school staff members.

According to the Spokane Public Schools, the contract allows for an average increase of 13.32 percent for teaching and other certificated staff. The teacher's union said a slightly higher average at 14.3 percent.

Here’s a look at the salary changes for teachers for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/iU5N3P0nMi — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) August 31, 2018

The new agreement included an overall increase of 11.5 percent for support staff represented by the Spokane Education Association, with the salary increase ranging between 7 to 21.77 percent.

With more than 1,500 educators voting at Shadle Park High School, an overwhelming 98 percent said "yes" to the vote.

"It showed great solidarity of who we are and we are so committed to out students and our community. People had a great first day because I think because they knew this was off the table," said Spokane Education Association President Katy Henry.

The agreement modifies the compensation terms for the final year of a three year contract between the Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane Education Association.

The contract comes after two months of discussion.

Spokane Public Schools said the agreement reflects, "SPS's value of attracting and retaining the best educators to foster an educational environment that produces excellence for every student."

The agreement also includes 19 hours of compensated time for each certificated employee who takes part in the Professional Enrichment Responsibility Time (PERT).

The School Board is expected to vote on the ratification of the agreement on September 12.

