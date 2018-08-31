SPOKANE, Wash. — A recent study suggested Spokane is among the top U.S. cities with the worst drivers and new Allstate driver rankings reflect a downhill trend, too.

Allstate released its annual “America’s Best Drivers” report, which calculated rankings based on insurance claims in the nation’s 200 largest cities.

Spokane fell 37 places from No. 66 in 2017 to No. 103 this year.

Boise, Idaho, fared well. Allstate ranked it the third safest city for driving.

Although Spokane’s numbers are a bit dismal, Seattle did fare worse than our city. It came in at No. 179 out 200. However, its ranking did improve from No. 181 in 2017. Portland ranked near the bottom of the list at No. 190.

On the plus side, Spokane drivers file claims less than the national average. The average driver experiences a collision every 10 years while Spokane drivers file a claim approximately every eight years, according to Allstate.

According to Allstate, 94 percent of collisions are caused by preventable human factors.

