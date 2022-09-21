Spokane Neighborhood, Housing and Human services director resigns, cites frustration 'with how he was treated'

John Hall's resignation comes approximately three months after he was appointed to the position by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) John Hall announced his resignation Wednesday, city of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington confirmed to KREM 2.

His resignation comes approximately three months after he was appointed to the position by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

Hall let the city know he accepted another position on the East Coast, according to Coddington. Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs told KREM 2 that Hall's new position is located in Virginia.

Beggs told KREM 2 that Hall was "very frustrated with how he was treated" and the new opportunity in Virginia "looked very promising."

Hall was appointed to the position of director on July 11, 2022, after former director Cupid Alexander stepped down. One of Hall's primary focuses was the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), which opened in early September.

Prior to his time with Spokane NHHS, Hall served as the executive director of the Indianapolis Housing Agency beginning in 2019. He also served as department director of the City of Wichita's Housing and Community Services Department and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Hall's last day will be Sept. 30, according to Coddington.

