SPOKANE, Wash. — About 40 Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at the former home of Tormino's Sash and Glass Co. in east Spokane on Tuesday morning.

The now-abandoned building is at Helena Street and Sprague Avenue.

Helena from Sprague to the train tracks was still closed as of 9 a.m. as crews continued to work and investigate the fire.

The former Tormino's building caught fire for the first time in November 2017. It has been vacant since then.

Sometime after the first fire, the city ordered the building to be torn down because it wasn't up to code. The building owners got the demolition permits and were getting ready to begin tearing down the building.

The city would end up doing it for them. After Wednesday's fire the Spokane Fire Department decided what was left of the building needed to be taken down sooner rather than later because the walls were too unstable.

Nearly 2,000 people were without power as crews battled the fire on Wednesday morning, but power has since been restored as of 5:20 a.m.

Fire crews tell KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan that the fire began at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews used two ladders and 11 firetrucks to attack the fire from the outside. As of 6:30 a.m., four firetrucks remained on scene and firefighters were no longer actively spraying the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators said it was likely caused by transients starting a fire to stay warm.

The city does not have any records of complaints filed about trespassing on the property.

The property owners are still trying to figure out what they will do with the property.