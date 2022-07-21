National award and recognition for Spokane county Veterans office

The National Association of Counties is recognizing Spokane County for its work in reducing veteran homelessness in the past four years.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County is home to more than 40,000 veterans. With the efforts of the Spokane County Regional Veteran Services Center, Spokane County has captured national and positive attention.

Veteran services in Spokane have received recognition from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The Achievement Award recognizes and honors innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for their residents.

According to Mary Kuney, Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, the center has secured over $9 million in claims awards to veterans. The center has also significantly helped to reduce the homelessness rates amongst veterans in Spokane County -all in the last four years.

The award ceremony will take place at the NACo Annual Conference and Exposition in Adams County, Colorado. During the conference, Cat Nichols, Senior Director of Community Affairs, and Chris Dorcheus, Veteran Services Manager, will accept the award on Spokane County’s behalf.

“It is an honor to accept this NACO Achievement Award on behalf of the amazing team of veteran service professionals at the Service Center, and an even greater honor to have been a part of this significant positive impact for our veteran and military services community in Eastern WA,” Nichols said in a written statement.

Awards are given in 18 different categories ranging from children and youth, criminal justice, public safety, health, and more. Spokane County will be receiving an award for its efforts in veteran services.

