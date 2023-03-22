'Taxpayer Town Hall' happening in Spokane on Wednesday night

Treasurer Michael Baumgartner and Assessor Tom Konis are hosting the event at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Treasurer and Assessor are holding a public Taxpayer Town Hall on Wednesday night.

Treasurer Michael Baumgartner and Assessor Tom Konis are hosting the event at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday. They plan to discuss their respective duties as well as issues impacting property taxes.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Baumgartner and Konis plan to take questions from the audience during the meeting.

The Treasurer's Office holds semi-annual town halls to give taxpayers a chance to speak with local government representatives.

Below are the details of the event:

What: Taxpayer Town Hall with Treasurer Michael Baumgartner & Assessor Tom Konis

What: Taxpayer Town Hall with Treasurer Michael Baumgartner & Assessor Tom Konis

Where: Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture Auditorium, 2316 W. 1st Ave. Spokane 99201

When: Wednesday, March 22, 6-7 p.m.

For more information on the event, email treasurer@spokanecounty.org or call (509) 477-4786. You can also visit the Spokane County Treasurer website.

