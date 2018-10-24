SPOKANE, Wash. — Judge James Triplet has passed away, according to Spokane County Superior Court Administrator Ashley Callan.

Triplet went on medical leave on Sept. 17 and was on vacation for two weeks prior. Other judges had been taking his caseload during his absence.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Triplet was appointed a court commissioner in 2004. He was appointed chief criminal judge at the Superior Court in Nov. 2010.

Triplet leaves behind a wife, two kids and four grandchildren. He graduated from Gonzaga University Law School in 1988.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it is available.

© 2018 KREM