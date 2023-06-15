Sheriff John Nowels to serve as WASPC's vice president

Nowels said he is honored to be elected and serve in that position and will be committed to restoring law enforcement's ability to hold criminals accountable.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels has been elected as the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) vice president for the term.

Last month, Steven Strachan, executive director of WASPC, announced the election of new executive board members, and as part of that announcement, Nowels was elected.

“These are some of the top law enforcement leaders in Washington, and we are grateful they have stepped up to provide direction for our statewide organization," Strachan said. "They will shape the policies for all law enforcement across the state and guide the best practices that make public safety better for every community.”

Nowels said in a statement that he is honored to be elected and serve in that position and will be committed to restoring law enforcement's ability to hold criminals accountable across the state.

“It is the people living in our local communities, the citizens of Washington State, we as law enforcement professionals serve, and we must listen to their concerns and work toward providing the level of service and safety they demand,” Nowels said.

