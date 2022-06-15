Spokane County Sexual Assault Unit donates 52 Ring cameras to Lutheran Advocacy program

The unit surpassed its original goal of 10 Ring cameras after raising $5,402.91 through its drive, which began in April 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced that the office's sexual assault unit (SAU) donated 52 Ring cameras to the Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Advocacy Program.

This donation was possible due to the efforts of SAU, which began the drive in April to assist survivors of sexual assault. According to a press release, the unit originally set a goal to purchase 10 Ring cameras but was able to purchase 52 after raising $5,402.91.

The cameras were given to the Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Advocacy Program and will soon be in the hands of survivors working with the group, according to SCSO.

"Our Community never waivers when asked to help, and we are incredibly grateful for your continued kindness, generosity, and support," SCSO said in a statement. "'Thank you' seems to pale in comparison but please know all of you are appreciated, and your support is cherished."

SCSO also thanked those at the Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Advocacy Program, praising them for their "partnership, dedication and tireless work" for their community.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.