2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

The lands are no longer suitable to be managed by the Department of Natural Resources. The auctions will take place this spring.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County.

The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.

The parcels include the following:

Picnic Pines

The 13.1-acre parcel known as Picnic Pines is located near the shore of Silver Lake, east of Medical Lake. The minimum bid for it is $120,000.

The parcel was previously leased as a septic site for an adjacent RV park on private lands, and the septic system is now inactive.

East Joseph

The 0.4-acre lot known as East Joseph is a vacant lot in northeast Spokane, currently zoned for light industrial use. The minimum bid for the parcel is $50,000.

The lot is isolated from other lands managed by DNR. The department had to pay for cleanup in of lot after the city received complaints of camping and illegal dumping there.

The proceeds from the auctions will be used to acquire properties across the state that are better suited to produce revenue for schools and other critical services throughout Washington state.

DNR has worked to continue acquiring forestlands across the state to support schools and counties. The department has added more than 100,000 acres of forestland to public ownership through its transactions program over the last 40 years.

