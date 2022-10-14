Regional fire marshals lifted burn ban restrictions in place in Spokane County

The burn ban lift took effect at 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 in the Spokane County and Spokane Metro Area after cooler weather conditions were reported in the forecast.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Regional fire marshals have lifted the outdoor recreational fire restrictions that were implemented on July 22.

According to a press release, the burn ban lift took effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in the Spokane County and Spokane Metro Area after cooler weather conditions were reported in the forecast.

Now that burn restrictions have been lifted, outdoor recreational fires, including campfires, fire bowls and fire pits are allowed in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood, and throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

The lifting of the burn restrictions will remain in place until weather and fire danger conditions change.

“I appreciate the effort of our community this summer in practicing recreational safe burning. Please continue this safe burning practice through the fall season," Lance Dahl, Spokane Fire Department Fire Marshal, said in a statement.

Chimineas, portable outdoor fireplaces, or other patio or deck warmers are allowed as long as approved fuel, like seasoned clean, dry firewood, briquettes, propane, or natural gas is used and other requirements are meet.

The fire cannot be used for the purpose of debris disposal, including paper, natural vegetation, garbage, etc.

Here are other requirements for outdoor fires:

Recreational fires can only be in designated areas on public property or on private property with owner approval. Fires must not exceed a fuel area of 3’ in diameter and 2’ in height.

Fires must be attended by a responsible adult (knowledgeable in the use of the fire extinguishing equipment) at all times until the fire is extinguished.

Approved fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and ready for use. Equipment can include a garden hose, dirt, sand, bucket, shovel, or a minimum 4A rated portable fire extinguisher.

Adequate clearance from combustibles must exist.

Fires must not present a health hazard or nuisance to others.

Safe wind conditions (no more than 7-10 mph [DNR Guideline]) must be present.

