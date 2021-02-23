Spokane County Libraries to re-open to the public

The Library system won't be able to offer all of its usual services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be reopening at 25% capacity on March 8.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — All of the libraries in the Spokane County Library District will reopen to the public on Monday, March 8, according to a release from Communication and Development Director for the Spokane County Library District Jane Baker.

Libraries will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside pickup will also be available during open days and hours. The library system is also introducing a dedicated time for high-risk customers on Tuesdays and Saturdays at all locations from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Masks are required in the libraries. People who don't have one will be provided with one to use during their visit. Those with medical exemptions or people who choose not to wear a mask are asked to take advantage of the curbside pickup service, virtual librarian appointments and other mobile services.

Customers must maintain a 6 foot distance from each other whenever possible, and capacity within the libraries will be limited to 25%. Library visits will be limited to 30 minutes or less, and no food or drink will be allowed in the library. Hand sanatizer will also be available at all service desks and additional locations throughout the library.

All returned materials will be quarantined for 24 hours after being collected from the book drop before returning to circulation.

There are the services currently available at Spokane County Library locations:

Computers may be used by reservation only. You can make a reservation starting March 1 by going online or calling, and after libraries open, by talking in-person with library staff. Additional cleaning protocols will be performed on computers between each reserved session.

Curbside Pickup

Mobile Hotspots

Mobile Printing

Virtual programs continue to be offered on a variety of topics each month, including storytime, cooking, crafting, gardening, small business programs, and more!

One-on-one virtual Book-a-Librarian appointments for personalized assistance

Engage: The most recent issue of our guide features all of our digital resources available to you at home. Engage is available in print in the library and with curbside pickup, and online at www.scld.org/engage.

Book drops are open.

Some services, resources and programs will still be unavailable due to challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker said. Suspended services include: