SPOKANE, Wash. — Two inmates at the Spokane County Jail were found unresponsive in their cells on Saturday evening.

The deceased female inmate was the second inmate to die in custody of the Spokane County Jail in the past month.

Officials said there have been eight total inmate deaths so far in 2018, most of which are still under investigation. There were three inmate deaths in 2017 – two were attributed to natural cause and one was a suicide.

Suicide is a big concern for jail staff. In 2017, Corrections and Mental Health staff identified 2,753 different inmates who were in crisis. Those inmates received services from staff nearly 8,500 times.

Spokane County Jail officials said sheets are the most common material used for suicide and suicide attempts at the jail, which is why inmates are no longer given bed sheets. That policy went into effect two weeks ago. Inmates are still given blankets, but officials said they more difficult to conceal or manipulate to cause self harm.

On Saturday, Spokane County officials said a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at about 5:25 p.m. She was given lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived and took her to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Officials said later on that evening another inmate, who was housed near the first inmate, also had to be taken to the hospital. They said she did not die and her condition is unknown.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify the inmate and the cause of death at a later time.

