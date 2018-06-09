SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Jail is adding a new program starting Sept. 10 to help inmates in the process of withdrawing from opioids.

Spokane County Detention Services is joining thirteen other jails across the country in the new approach and will be working with correctional healthcare company NaphCare.

The approach gradually reduces the buprenorphine drug to patients who have sufficiently severe withdrawal symptoms. The new program is expected for patients to not only withdraw safely, but to also remove the severe sickness associated with withdrawals.

“Opioid withdrawal can result in dehydration and electrolyte imbalances that can become life threatening. We believe that the best approach is to prevent the withdrawal symptoms altogether by administering a buprenorphine taper, rather than allowing symptoms to manifest and managing them afterward," said NaphCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emily Feely.

Spokane County Commissioners and Detention Services staff expect the new approach to reduce the risk of suicides in jail associated with opioid addictions.

“While it is difficult to quantify the impact this program will have, we believe that reducing patient suffering during opioid withdrawal is a necessary step we need to take to decrease the risk of patients attempting suicide in our Spokane County Jail," said Josh Kerns, Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

