The Spokane County Sheriff’s office has been unsuccessful in identifying the deceased woman whose body was recovered from the Spokane River on Sept. 15, and have since reached out to the public for help in identifying the body.

The Spokane County Major Crimes detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office combined efforts to release a photographic rendering of the woman's face Thursday that depict an approximation or possible appearance of what the woman might have looked like prior to her death.

Police found no identification at the scene and were not ale to identify her using fingerprints. Investigators hope the photographic rendering of the female’s approximate appearance, along with the photos of the female’s clothing, will help to identify her.

Photographic rendering depicting the approximate appearance of the woman prior to her death. (source: Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

The updated description of the woman from the Spokane Co. Sheriff’s office is a white female, approximately 5’3 and 120 pounds, estimated 40 to 60 years of age, 14-inch dark hair with flecks of gray in an intricate bun, pony tail using numerous barrettes, no tattoos, a small scar on her back and pierced ears.

Police said she was tan Outer Edge cargo zipper pants, size medium and a black and white lightweight long-sleeved hoodie with a California Republic design. She was also wearing a bright floral print swim top underneath, “Pink” black and gray shorts, brown Keen sandals, a silver necklace and earrings.

Police are still investigating into what occurred prior to her death and how she ended up in the river. It is still not known if she lived in the region or if she traveled to the area from an unknown location.

If you recognize the woman's face in the photo rendering or any of the articles of clothing or jewelry, you are urged to call Detective Mike Drapeau at (509) 477-6921.

