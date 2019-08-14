MARSHALL, Wash — Marshall, a small community southwest of Spokane is currently under a boil water order.

But that order's effectively a technicality, as the town currently has no water at all.

The approximately 30 homes in the area rely on a local well for their water, and last week that well's pump suddenly stopped working altogether.

"[The] water just began to trickle, and then it was gone," said Patty LaBeau, who lives in Marshall.

Since last Wednesday, the town has been entirely without running water.

"We can't do dishes, we can't take baths, we can't flush toilets," said LaBeau.

Some local stores have donated drinking water, but even that has to be carefully rationed.

"We are only living on one gallon of water a day per person," said LaBeau. "That's all the water there is, there is no water for anything else."

The community is trying to make do, but it's not easy.

"We bought a camp shower last night. It was not cool," said Rhonda Perry. "Jumped in the hot tub instead to get the stickies off, and bought baby wipes at Walmart."

The folks in Marshall say so far, they've received very little outside help. They've had to band together to fix their serious problems.

"We're on our own. We're just a small little community. Everything that is run here is run by volunteers," said LaBeau.

A small volunteer water board has been tackling most tasks. The president, Jim Brown, said every minute not spent at his full-time job, he's spending trying to get the town's water back up and running.

One source of help: a neighbor a little farther away.

Jeff Horton lives across the railroad tracks from Marshall, and his property contains a private well.

"We have plenty so we're willing to share," Horton said.

Those who want to can drive to the Horton home and fill up buckets with the hose.

"The town really has come together quite well. They really have," said LaBeau. "People have tried really, really hard to watch out for their neighbor."

"I think it's really important because without each other we don't have a community," said Horton.

Nonetheless, that community has a long way to go.

The pump needs to be completely replaced. That's a process that could take several more weeks.

Multiple tests have to be conducted, and then they have to determine what kind of pump to buy. Furthermore, pumps aren't cheap.

Even after the new pump is installed, it'll be a while longer before the water is completely cleaned out and the boil water order is lifted.

That could mean more than a month without water all told.

"It's going to be extremely hard. Because when people quit donating, we don't have the funds to go out and buy water to supply to everybody," said LaBeau.

She said the town is in serious need of continued donations.

"We aren't asking people for monetary [donations]. We don't want that," she said. "We just need water to keep us going."