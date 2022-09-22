Spokane County 911 emergency line experiencing technical difficulties

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 911 emergency line in the Spokane County area is experiencing technical difficulties. People having an emergency are currently being asked to call Crime Check.
The Spokane Regional Communications Emergency (SREC 911) tweeted about the outrage. Residents are asked to call the Crime Check dispatch line at (509) 456-2233.
At this time, multiple counties are experiencing this issue and SREC is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
It is not known when the outage will be resolved.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.