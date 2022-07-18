CAReS moves its services to new location in Spokane

The new location is about eight minutes away from its old location. However, its new physical location won't change the CSHCD Department’s existing mailing address.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Counseling and Recovery Services (CAReS) division announced the relocation of all its operations and behavioral health services. CAReS provides an array of quality behavioral health treatment services for patients 18 years old adults and older.

The department has moved all its services from the 312 W. 8th Avenue location to its new location at 211 W. Augusta in Spokane. The new location is approximately eight minutes away from its old location. However, its new physical location won't change the Community Services, Housing, and Community (CSHCD) Department’s existing mailing address, for any of its divisions.

This means people who need services from the CSHCD and CAReS will need to visit the new location. If patients need to send any documents or forms, they will have to send it to their old address.

Some of the services CAReS offers include mental health assessments, individual, group and family therapy, case management, comprehensive community support services, supportive housing, community integration, and peer support.

The CAReS division serves Medicaid-eligible individuals enrolled with Molina, Amerigroup, and the Community Health Plan of Washington who are seeking behavioral healthcare services and quality of life improvement.

CAReS also has a Housing and Recovery Through Peer Services (HARPS) program that provides housing support services to high-risk individuals regardless of insurance or income status.

For more information, contact CAReS at 509-477-4388 or email CAReS@spokanecounty.org.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.