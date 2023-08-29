Here are the closures planned for Labor Day in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

In observance of Labor Day, several Spokane and Coeur d'Alene government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Government office in Spokane, Spokane County and other areas around the Inland Northwest will be closed on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

Labor Day is an annual celebration observed on the first Monday of each September. The United States Department of Labor (DOL) defines the holiday as a "celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers." The holiday came to be when labor activists began pushing for a federal holiday to recognize employees' contributions to the American workforce.

In observance of Labor Day, several Spokane and Coeur d'Alene government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Here are the government offices that will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day.

Spokane:

Spokane City Hall, closed all day

Spokane City Council meeting, delayed until Sept. 11

Development Services Center employees will not be available on Labor Day

My Spokane 311 not available for in-person, online and phone services

Trash services will be late all week. Friday pickup starts on Saturday

Street parking will not require payments

Spokane County:

Spokane Public Library branches, closed all day

Spokane Municipal Court and Community Justice Services, closed all day

Coeur d'Alene:

Coeur d'Alene City Hall, closed all day

Trash pickup delayed by one day

For more information, call Coeur d'Alene City Hall at (208) 769-2300

Government offices and services will open again on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.