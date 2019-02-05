SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County SWAT Team presented a $6,000 check Thursday to Sally’s House, The Salvation Army of Spokane’s Emergency Foster Care facility.

Every year the team raises money for charity. This year they sold SWAT calendars that featured photographs of officers in training. The calendars raised more money than ever before.

The calendars raised money to help Sally’s House with food, clothing, toys and other costs involved in serving vulnerable and neglected children in Spokane County.

The check was presented to Major Ken Perine, Salvation Army Spokane Corps Officer, and Rebecca Hoogstad Program Manager for Sally’s House.