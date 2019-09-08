SPOKANE CO., Wash.-- State health officials immediately suspended a Spokane County substance abuse and mental health counselor’s credentials after he was charged with selling meth and heroin.

Between Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019, the Spokane Police Department and the DEA bought meth and heroin from Anthony L. Williams five times, according to court documents. In late January, the Spokane Police Department arrested Williams.

While detained, Williams admitted to police that he traded meth and heroin for sex since about September 2018 and sold the substances since October 2018, according to court documents.

In late March 2019, Williams was charged with six counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both class B felonies, in Spokane County Superior Court.

Williams was licensed as a substance abuse counselor in June 2014 and as a mental health counselor in March 2018. As of Friday, Williams is in the Spokane County Jail on $50,000 bond.

