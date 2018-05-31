SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is one of the most hazardous jobs in the country.

Back on April 30, Three Spokane County employees got sick after a toxic leak at the North County Transfer Station. Officials said a canister of pesticide was not disposed of properly. When it was compressed the container erupted, releasing a toxic chemical. The workers experienced nausea, vomiting and skin irritation. They were taken to the hospital and later released to go home. The facility was closed for four hours that day while crews cleared the scene. The cost of the shutdown was about $50,000.

Spokane Country Regional Solid Waste System leaders announced a push to educate people on how to properly get rid of hazardous materials Wednesday. County staff wants to make sure their workers and others stay safe.

Regional Solid Waste Manager Deb Geiger said everyday there is a potential for toxic leak at a waste facility, and they would like people to be more vigilant about where they put their trash.

“Not only is your garbage collector exposed to it, but all of the employees and the customers can be exposed to it,” Geiger said. "We see containers on the floor we assume they are empty, but sometimes they aren't."

For years garbage collecting and other waste management occupations have ranked in the top 10 for deadliest jobs in the nation according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are risks of falls, injuries from heavy machinery, hazardous materials and burns.

There have been several reminders of the risks even before the incident in April.

In 2016, two workers were critically burned by steam at Spokane's Waste to Energy Plant. In 2015 at Pacific Steel and Recycling, one employee was killed and several others were hospitalized after a chlorine leak.

While workers do their best to stay safe on the job, customers are asked to do their part. Spokane County officials are asking people to be extra cautious when getting rid of hazardous household waste. They are things we might not always think of as dangerous, but when mixed with other chemicals, they can be, like gas, bleach, pesticides and batteries. You can dispose of them for free at Spokane County Transfer Stations or the Waste to Energy Facility. If possible, keep them in their original containers.

