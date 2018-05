SPOKANE, Wash.—A stabbing in North Spokane left a 36-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were still investigating the deadly stabbing that took place near Division Street and Rhodes Thursday morning. SCSO officials said when they arrived on scene the victim was still alive, but later died from his injury.

SCSO authorities said there was no information on the suspect as of Thursday morning.

Major crimes is executing a search warrant now. pic.twitter.com/gyayC0s0RC — Rob Harris (@robharristv) May 24, 2018

